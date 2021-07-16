Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $953.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $158,201.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,361 shares of company stock worth $2,340,176 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

