Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after buying an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after buying an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

APH opened at $69.09 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.