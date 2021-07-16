Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 187,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,193. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.