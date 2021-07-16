Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $320.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.20 million and the highest is $341.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $149.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,296. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

