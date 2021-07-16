Analysts Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report $260.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.00 million and the highest is $271.60 million. Copa reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. Copa has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

