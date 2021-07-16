Analysts Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.28. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 205,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.