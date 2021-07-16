Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $211.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.04 million to $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $871.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $97,460.00. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 961,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

