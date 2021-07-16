Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,761. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $86,541,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

