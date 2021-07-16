Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.19 EPS

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.99 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

