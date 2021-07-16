Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Eaton reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,479. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.