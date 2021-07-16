Analysts Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

