Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in New Residential Investment by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

