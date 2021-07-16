Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

