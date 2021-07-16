Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Westlake Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

NYSE WLK opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

