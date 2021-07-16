Analysts Set Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) PT at $19.75

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

