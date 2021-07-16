Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $44.40

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $3,283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $4,205,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

