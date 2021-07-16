Analyzing Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aeva Technologies and Horizon Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 103.29%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.36 -$36.56 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Horizon Global -4.97% N/A -7.61%

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products comprising bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products consisting of tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. The company sells its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, Westfalia, Bulldog, BTM, and DHF, as well as Engetran, Fulton, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, WesBarg, and Witter Towbar brands. It serves original equipment(OE) manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, and municipality markets; and consumers through OEs, mass merchants, e-commerce channels, distributors, dealers, and independent installers. The company was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

