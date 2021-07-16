Anchor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,250.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.14 million and $13,250.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00835774 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

