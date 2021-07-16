Andrea L. Pugh Sells 6,245 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $150,879.20.

ORRF opened at $23.30 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.