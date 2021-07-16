AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $993.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 661,657 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

