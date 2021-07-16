AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ ANGO opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $993.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.85.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
