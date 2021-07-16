Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 702,372 shares.The stock last traded at $118.34 and had previously closed at $120.97.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $250,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

