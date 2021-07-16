Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.
Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
AM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
