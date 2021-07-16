Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

AM stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

