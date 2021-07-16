Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $965.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

