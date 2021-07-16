Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,344,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

