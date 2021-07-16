Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

AMTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AMTI opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,265 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 89,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

