Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

