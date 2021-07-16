Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

