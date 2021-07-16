Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.71. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

