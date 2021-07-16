AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,337 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Seagen worth $70,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.55. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,585,199.96. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

