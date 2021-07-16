Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Adam M. Kriger Sells 221,000 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $5,118,360.00.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth $12,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

