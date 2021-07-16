Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,445 shares of company stock worth $605,701 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

