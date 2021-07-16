Arion Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Arion has a market capitalization of $31,366.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,275,750 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

