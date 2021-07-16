Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 192,900 Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 192,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,310,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,344,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

