Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.