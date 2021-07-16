Aristeia Capital LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 5.40% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $969,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,686,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,396,000.

NASDAQ OCAX opened at $9.87 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

