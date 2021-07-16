Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$43.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Aritzia traded as high as C$38.97 and last traded at C$37.58, with a volume of 94041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.05. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.76.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

