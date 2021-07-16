ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and $1.18 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00107952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00148299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.05 or 1.00177726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,530,710 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

