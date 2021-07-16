Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Brightcove worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

