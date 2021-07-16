Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,430 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Forterra worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

