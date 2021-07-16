ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns “Under review” Rating from Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,043.50 ($78.96).

LON ASC opened at GBX 3,890 ($50.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,915.69. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

