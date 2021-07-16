Aspen Aerogels Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 11,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $37.30.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.