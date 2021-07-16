Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews Buys 10,000 Shares

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ASPU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,660. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
