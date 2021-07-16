Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews Buys 10,000 Shares

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASPU stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,660. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.