Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,073 ($27.08). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,049 ($26.77), with a volume of 977,781 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,513.33 ($32.84).

The stock has a market cap of £16.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,273.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

