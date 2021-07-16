Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont Sells 5,184 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $75,427.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 1,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,858. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

