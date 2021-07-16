Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) & Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Financial Review

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.67 $601.44 million $4.72 21.36 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Just Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 21.79% 9.57% 4.09% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Just Energy Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

