AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,268. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.15.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

