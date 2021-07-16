Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $294.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.37.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

