Automata Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.54 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. Automata Network has a market cap of $79.73 million and $140.54 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00108152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00146935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,085.54 or 0.99860680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

