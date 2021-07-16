Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,032. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $207.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

