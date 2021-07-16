AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.